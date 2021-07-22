Covid 19 coronavirus: Qantas crew member tests positive, passengers on alert after Longreach to Brisbane flight

A Queensland flight attendant has reportedly tested positive to Covid-19. Photo / Supplied

A Queensland flight attendant has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 after working across two Qantas flights between Brisbane and Longreach.

It is believed the crew member worked on QantasLink flights, QF2534 and QF2535, on July 11 but didn't leave the aircraft.

However, the new case has put the regional Queensland town on notice.

Testing is already under way for all passengers at the local hospital.

A new pop-up testing clinic will open at Longreach Showgrounds this morning.

The new case is expected to be announced by the Queensland government at a press conference later this morning.