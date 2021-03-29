Covid-19 coronavirus: New cluster emerges as Brisbane begins three-day lockdown

The Covid cluster that sparked Brisbane's snap lockdown has grown by eight cases overnight. Photo / John Gass, NCA NewsWire

Queensland's Covid-19 cluster has grown by 10 cases overnight - including eight community cases - as millions of Brisbane residents wake to their first day of lockdown.

Greater Brisbane was last night plunged into a three-day lockdown, after a cluster of the highly virulent UK strain emerged in the community.

The new community cases bring the cluster to 15 cases, including two men from the city's north, a nurse and her sister, and two people believed to be colleagues of one of the northside men.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said six of the new cases are close contacts of previously confirmed cases, and two are under investigation, revealing the state is now dealing with two distinct clusters.

There are now 78 cases active in the state.

The nurse and her sister spent the weekend at Byron Bay in NSW while unknowingly infectious, while one of the men spent a number of days in Gladstone, Queensland.

No new cases were detected in NSW overnight.

A mask mandate and other restrictions have been imposed for the entire state of Queensland, while more than two million people living in Brisbane, Moreton Bay, Redlands, Logan and Ipswich council areas can only leave their homes to shop for essentials, attend medical appointments, exercise, and to work or study if they cannot do so at home.

"The good news is that these cases are linked and we now believe that there are two distinct clusters," Palaszczuk said.

"So, we have a cluster linked, of course, to that Princess Alexandra doctor. And we have a second cluster linked to the Princess Alexandra nurse."

Palaszczuk said today's figures show sending Brisbane into lockdown was "absolutely the right call".