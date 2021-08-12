Covid 19 coronavirus: Incredible survival story of Melbourne mother of twins

Kaillee Dyke and her husband with the couple's two beautiful little girls. Photo / Supplied via news.com.au

Kaillee Dyke and her husband with the couple's two beautiful little girls. Photo / Supplied via news.com.au

A Melbourne woman who spent almost two weeks in intensive care with Covid-19 while 20-weeks pregnant with twins has revealed the heartbreaking phone call she made from hospital.

Kaillee Dyke was rushed by ambulance to Royal Melbourne Hospital after struggling to breathe when her and her partner Chris were both infected with the virus last year.

She was in the intensive care unit for 13 days, where she had to be sedated and placed on a ventilator.

Speaking of her experience one year on, the mother-of-two healthy twin girls says she thought she was going to die.

"I was told I had 20 minutes to make some phone calls before I'd be sedated and put on a ventilator," Dyke told ABC Mornings host Virginia Trioli on Thursday.

"I did think I was dying. I was quietly saying goodbye to the babies. I called family but had hidden from them that I thought I was dying."

Kaillee Dyke spent 13 days in ICU last year while pregnant with twins. Photo / Supplied via news.com.au

Reflecting on her time there, she said simply: "I've been on the Covid wards. Nobody deserves to be sick like that."

Dyke gave birth on September 7 via emergency caesarean and the family are happy and healthy now. They know they almost didn't make it.

Dyke's partner, Chris Lassig, last year shared her story on social media. He wrote that both himself and Dyke were diagnosed with Covid-19 and that she was slowly making progress but took some time to turn the corner.

"For those who haven't heard the news, this post may be a bit of a shock," Lassig wrote.

"Kaillee and I have both had Covid-19 and while I've fully recovered, she is still very sick."

He shared a video of Dyke taken at the couple's home. It showed Dyke struggling to breathe.

"Shortly after recording it though, she was taken in an ambulance to the Royal Melbourne Hospital, where they put her on oxygen in intensive care," he wrote.

"She's been there a week now, on a ventilator and sedated so she's unaware of what's going on. But she's slowly making progress, breathing more and more by herself with the machine only providing back-up.

"It's now a matter of waiting until her lungs have healed enough to work on their own. The doctors say with Covid-19 it's very hard to predict, but hopefully it'll be soon."

Lassig shared an ultrasound image of one of the couple's twins as well as a message from Dyke about the need to wear masks.

He said the couple spoke about that issue before she got sick and she told him, "If the government is going to say to wear masks, then just do it.

"They're not overreacting with the measures that they've put in place, they're clearly there for a reason. And … anybody can get it."

He said the couple had been cautious and were not sure where they became infected.

"We don't know anyone else who's had it, and we both thought we were being cautious," he wrote. "To me, that shows how difficult it is to protect yourself as an individual, and so it's only by acting together that we can beat it."