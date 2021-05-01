Covid 19 coronavirus: Hospital fire in India kills 15 Covid patients, cause being investigated

India's human crisis spirals with coronavirus cases climbing each day. Video / Getty

Police in western India say at least 15 Covid-19 patients have died when a fire broke out in a hospital early Saturday.

A relative of a person who died of Covid-19 mourns at a crematorium in Jammu, India. Photo / AP

Fifty other patients at the Welfare Hospital in Bharuch, a town in Gujarat state, were rescued by hospital workers and firefighters, said police officer Rajendrasinh Chudasama.

The fire broke out in a Covid-19 ward on the ground floor and was extinguished within an hour, the Press Trust of India news agency quoted fire officer Shailesh Sansiya as saying.

A family member performs the last rites of a Covid-19 victim at a crematorium in Jammu, India. Photo / AP

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

On April 23, a fire in an intensive care unit killed 13 Covid-19 patients in the Virar area on the outskirts of Mumbai.