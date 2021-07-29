Covid 19 coronavirus: Experts doubt new restrictions will halt Sydney outbreak

Health policy expert says 'more has to be done' for Sydney to get on top of its latest outbreak. Video / Sunrise

New South Wales yesterday recorded its worst day of new Covid-19 cases amid concerns that restrictions in Greater Sydney are not tight enough to bring down case numbers.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is persisting with a targeted approach, introducing on Thursday new mask mandates and limits on movement in eight local government areas, a nuanced strategy that experts point out did not work when Victoria attempted it during its second wave last year.

Until now, NSW's considered approach to coronavirus outbreaks has helped to keep most of Sydney's businesses open, but the Delta variant has defied increasingly tighter restrictions and is now highlighting the gaps in compliance among residents.

On Wednesday, authorities revealed 45 of 50 people who attended an illegal funeral service in western Sydney tested positive to Covid-19. Rules currently limit funerals to a maximum of 10 people.

Berejiklian said the state could not afford any more setbacks or exceptions if Greater Sydney was to come out of lockdown in four weeks.

"One setback has a ripple effect which can take weeks to get out of."

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has repeatedly urged residents to follow lockdown rules. Photo / Getty Images

She announced fines for not wearing a mask would increase from A$200 to A$500, and said police will be given more powers to shut down businesses, construction sites and public premises if there was a risk to public health.

NSW Police Commissioner Michael Fuller said officers would perform an extra 1000 shifts throughout the next week, with thousands to be deployed on compliance and other checks. Support from 300 Defence troops has also been requested.

"The challenge is that the Delta variant is probably exposing some of the noncompliance, where the previous viruses hadn't," Fuller told reporters.

Health policy expert Bill Bowtell has warned that the new restrictions in place across Sydney would still not be enough to suppress the Delta strain.

"A lot more has to be done," he told 7 News. "There's no way out of this by vaccinations in four weeks or four months - it's what happens in the next four days. It's absolutely critical to return Sydney to zero [cases] soon."

Berejiklian has already flagged that cases will likely go up before they come down, due to the high number of cases that have been infectious while in the community.

On Thursday, at least 88 of the record 239 cases had been infectious while in the community, with another 70 cases still under investigation.

Lockdown restrictions across Greater Sydney have been extended for another four weeks. Photo / Getty Images

New targeted restrictions on eight local government areas were announced yesterday, including a 5km limit and the mandated use of masks outside the home. Other areas of Sydney have a 10km limit and only have to wear masks outdoors in certain circumstances.

"It is very challenging and difficult to manage outbreaks locally and it spreads to larger areas within the metropolitan area," Covid-19 modeller Professor Prokopenko said.

"Melbourne tried it last year and a hard lesson was learned."

Victoria initially tried to contain its second wave through local lockdowns of 10 Melbourne postcodes, adding a number of regional areas about a month later. But days after that it was forced to introduce a Stage 4 lockdown across metropolitan Melbourne and Stage 3 restrictions in regional areas.

Statewide lockdowns are a tactic Victoria has continued to deploy, including in its most recent Delta lockdown that managed to bring cases under control within two weeks.

Prokopenko is not hopeful cases in Sydney can be contained within the eight local government areas being targeted but does not rule it out, saying "it could still happen".

However, he believes it would be better for tighter restrictions to be introduced across the entire Greater Sydney region.

"What we need to do is to be consistent and thorough, with very stringent measures applied comprehensively throughout the metropolitan area.

"We need to break this growth and to do that we need to be harsh and comprehensive."