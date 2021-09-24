Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Has Covid cost Australia its love for freedom?

9 minutes to read
Residents passing an empty cafe near the Opera House in Sydney, Australia, last month. Photo / Matthew Abbott, The New York Times

Residents passing an empty cafe near the Opera House in Sydney, Australia, last month. Photo / Matthew Abbott, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Damien Cave

Half the country is locked down, and its borders remain closed. But most Australians are willing to make these sacrifices in pursuit of a collective freedom from fear of the virus.

In the war against

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.