Covid 19 coronavirus: Darwin to enter snap lockdown after new case

It's the second lockdown in three months for many in the Northern Territory. Photo / 123RF

Greater Darwin and Katherine in the Northern Territory of Australia will be plunged into a three day lockdown at 12pm after a positive Covid-19 case was recorded.

A man in his 30s tested positive for the virus after he travelled to the Northern Territory on Thursday upon completing a 14-day quarantine period in Sydney.

He then transited from Sydney to Darwin via Canberra Airport, travelling by taxi to the HIlton Hotel in Darwin.

On Friday morning, he travelled via an Uber to collect a hire car where he then travelled to a number of locations across the Darwin CBD.

The man was tested, as per Northern Territory requirements after existing hotel quarantine, before driving to Katherine for work purposes.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner said it was not yet known if he was infected with the Delta strain and warned there was a very "real risk" the virus had been transmitted to others.

"We have to start by assuming the worst … we need to stop everything in its tracks so we can get on top of this," he said.

From 5pm, residents will only be able to leave home for the following reasons:

- To shop for essential goods and services

- Medical treatment, including Covid-19 testing or vaccination

- Work that is considered essential and can't be done at home

- To exercise, for no more than one hour a day, with one other person or your household.

- To provide care or support to a family member or person who cannot support themselves.

Territorians have been urged to refrain from "unnecessary movements and interactions" and to use click and collect services wherever possible.

Face coverings must be also be worn by individuals in lockdown areas.

It's the second lockdown in three months for many in the Northern Territory. Alice Springs and Greater Darwin was sent into lockdown in June after a number of workers at the Tanami mine tested positive to the virus.

Gunner made the announcement on Monday morning following an emergency meeting of the Covid-19 management team.