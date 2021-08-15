Covid-19 coronavirus: Couple spotted having sex on Bondi cliff at 8.15am

A naked couple were spotted making the most of the NSW 'singles bubble in Bondi this week. Photo / Supplied

A naked couple were spotted making the most of the NSW 'singles bubble in Bondi this week. Photo / Supplied

An amorous Bondi couple has caused a stir on social media after being spotted in a precarious position in Bondi during the state's strict lockdown.

Keen photographer Scott Robinson, a member of the Bondi Local Loop Facebook group spotted this pair engaging in some extra curricular activity.

Robinson told news.com.au that he noticed the couple while getting a bit of fresh air himself.

"Just thought it was a little levity given the times and the new restrictions," he said.

"I took the pic from the water while doing an ocean swim this morning from Bondi to Tamarama.

"It was probably around 8.15am so they were keen.

"See lots of wildlife in the water around there but never up on the cliffs," he added, followed by a laughing emoji.

A naked couple were spotted making the most of the NSW 'singles bubble in Bondi this week. Photo / Supplied

The post was later taken down by the Bondi Local Loop.

However, that was not before it was noticed by a string of social media users.

One amused follower posted: "Eastern suburbia is something else".

"Holyyyyyyyy crap. Those people above had no idea what they were missing out on," said one.

"When she says 'let's go for a coastal walk'," commented another.

"Yes, it's cardio and also improves your mental health," a fourth amused Facebook follower replied.