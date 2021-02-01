Covid 19 coronavirus: Captain Tom Moore's trip to Barbados questioned

Captain Sir Tom Moore flew to Barbados after British Airways gifted his ticket. Photo / Supplied

Captain Sir Tom Moore is being defended publicly after online critics queried a trip he made to Barbados before he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

The British World War II veteran won the hearts of a nation through his Covid fundraising before contracting the virus himself and UK media personalities rushed to his defence after comments appeared online questioning the December holiday.

100-year-old Moore travelled to the Caribbean island with his family after British Airways gifted them a flight.

A message from Tom "I never thought that, at the age of 100, I would get to travel again. I'm so grateful to everyone who has made this possible. The support I have been shown in 2020 has given me renewed energy and today I get to tick something off my bucket list." pic.twitter.com/bA9uC8G54M — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) December 11, 2020

His daughter revealed yesterday that her father has been admitted to hospital and had tested positive as he fought a pre-existing bout of pneumonia.

A family spokesperson said that the pneumonia had meant that Moore was not able to receive a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Some online have questioned the wisdom of the December 11 Barbados trip, which took place before the UK went back into strict lockdown and while there was a travel corridor with the island.

It's sad Captain Tom has covid-19 but he and his family flew to Barbados for Christmas when everyone was told to stay at home. If it was an influencer everyone would be up in arms. — Clodagh (@Doda127) January 31, 2021

“I’m sure they were sensible and careful”? How?



By flying to Barbados in defiance of the pending lockdown?

Taking a 99 year old on a long haul flight during an airborne pandemic?



Sir Tom Moore is a hero. But his family is irresponsible & selfish. I hope he pulls through. — Debbie H (@HarmoniousLivn) February 1, 2021

Big news headline: Captain Tom Moore catches COVID



Headlines fail to mention Tom went on hols to Barbados in December whilst rest of us were locked away. Nice one Captain, did all that walking for the NHS, then ignored their guidelines and now adding to their numbers 👍 — Tom Morley (@TomTomMorley) January 31, 2021

The hosts of popular British breakfast television show This Morning defended Moore and his family, labelling his detractors as "trolls".

Broadcaster Julia Hartley-Brewer, who joined Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning, said: "I was stunned to see some trolls on social media saying: 'Oh, if he didn't go to Barbados!' 'He went on a lovely, warm, perfectly legal Caribbean holiday with his family, and I think that's absolutely wonderful he did that, and nothing whatsoever to do with his ailments now.

"I do think the trolls need to take a day off."

Schofield agreed, saying critics should "just sod off".

Piers Morgan responded to the controversy on Twitter, where the television host and former newspaper editor said that Moore "helped save Britain" and "his trolls shame Britain".

Captain Tom, currently battling covid in hospital, is being attacked on here for going to Barbados with his family when it was perfectly legal to do so & he was offered a trip as thanks for raising £39 million for the NHS.

He helped save Britain in WW2, his trolls shame Britain. pic.twitter.com/KjtI0S641Q — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 1, 2021

Moore's fundraising efforts raised more than £32 million ($61m) for the NHS, walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday during the UK's first national lockdown in April.

The veteran set out to raise £1000 from his lockdown charity challenge but his efforts struck a chord with the nation, and praise and donations flooded in.

In acknowledgement of his efforts, he was knighted by the Queen during a unique open-air ceremony at Windsor Castle.