Covid 19 coronavirus: Brisbane records no new cases, lockdown to lift

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced that the lockdown is set to end. Photo / Getty

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced an end to Greater Brisbane's lockdown after three consecutive days of zero cases.

However, masks will remain mandatory for at least the next 10 days.

"They are sensible, they are very logical, and they are needed for the next 10 days," the premier said.

"This is on the advice of Dr Young, because we want to make sure that that incubation period, that 14 days, has totally lapsed before we return back to normal."

Everyone in the Greater Brisbane region will be required to wear masks until at least 1am on January 22.

"You need to wear this mask in shopping centres, supermarkets, retail outlets and indoor markets. In hospitals and aged care facilities, in churches and places of worship, libraries, indoor recreational facilities, such as cinemas, art galleries, those sorts of types of places and gyms," Palaszczuk said.

"You must also wear a mask on public transport, in taxis and ride shares."

BREAKING: The lockdown ends at 6pm tonight, but some precautions will remain in Greater Brisbane for 10 days until 1am on Friday, 22 January. pic.twitter.com/iYg6XBehsm — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) January 10, 2021

Palaszczuk thanked the state for their "great effort" in getting out and getting tested, after the state recorded over 18,000 tests.

Four new cases were found in hotel quarantine.

Monday, 11 January – coronavirus cases in Queensland:



• 0 new locally acquired cases

• 4 overseas acquired cases

• 25 active cases

• 1,278 total cases

• 1,608,113 tests conducted



Hospitality venues in Greater Brisbane will also continue under further restrictions.

The one person per four square metre rule will return to venues across the region.

Hospitality employees will also be required to wear masks while working.

Stadium capacity will be dropped to 50 per cent.

All restrictions will be in place until at least 1am January 22.