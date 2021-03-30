Covid 19 coronavirus: Brisbane outbreak - two new community cases, including second nurse

People wait in a line at a Covid-19 testing station in Sydney on December 21, 2020. Photo / AP

Queensland has recorded three new Covid-19 cases overnight, including two community cases.

Of the local cases, one is another nurse linked to the Princess Alexandra Hospital Covid ward.

The Brisbane hospital was placed into an emergency lockdown yesterday, following an alert to staff. A nurse was among the first cases identified in Queensland's latest Covid outbreak.

Patients are being diverted to other hospitals, but Princess Alexandra Hospital will still accept critical and category-one elective surgery patients.

Today's update follows speculation over whether millions of Brisbane residents will remain in lockdown through the Easter long weekend, with one infectious disease expert, associate professor Paul Griffin of the University of Queensland, expecting an extended lockdown to be announced tonight.

The greater Brisbane region went into a three-day lockdown on Monday evening.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said at a media update today she was "very pleased with the results", adding there have been 33,408 tests completed overnight.

"That is a massive, massive number. I think that's probably our highest. And I do want to thank Queenslanders for coming out and doing that," she said.

"So if we see the same number of test results tomorrow, this is very, very encouraging news. The fact that we do not have any unlinked community transmission in the south-east or in our state is absolutely encouraging news."