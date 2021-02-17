Covid 19 coronavirus: Boris Johnson slammed for OJ Simpson glove 'joke'

Boris Johnson has been criticised after making an off-the-cuff remark about disgraced US star OJ Simpson.

Johnson was touring a Covid-19 vaccination facility in Wales when he made the quip, telling a healthcare worker: "It's like OJ Simpson" as he struggled to put on a latex glove.

Simpson was cleared of the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman in 1995.

One of the defining moments of the trial was Simpson trying on a pair of gloves believed to have been used in the killings.

With his lawyer Johnnie Cochran telling the jury: "If it doesn't fit, you must acquit," Simpson struggled to fit the glove on to his hand.

Simpson was found not guilty in a decision that caused widespread outrage in the US, though a later civil case found him responsible for the deaths.

Boris Johnson's referencing of the trial brought condemnation from anti-violence advocates - and from those who feel his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic has led to the UK's relatively high death toll.

"We were disappointed to hear the Prime Minister make a joke about the murder of Nicole Brown-Simpson," the charity Women's Aid wrote on Twitter.

"What can be dismissed as a 'lighthearted joke' can have a much deeper impact in dismissing men's violence against women."

Britain has had Europe's worst coronavirus outbreak, with more than 117,000 deaths, though Infections and deaths are now falling steadily after more than a month of national lockdown.

On Monday the UK recorded 9765 new cases, the first time the figure has been below 10,000 since October 2. There were 230 new deaths recorded, almost a third fewer than a week ago.

The government says it will announce a "road map" for easing lockdown on February 22.

Johnson is under pressure from some members of his governing Conservative Party to lift the lockdown soon, allowing businesses to reopen and people to visit friends and family.

