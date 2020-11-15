Covid 19 coronavirus: Boris Johnson self-isolating after contact with infected person

Boris Johnson is self-isolating after being notified that he came into contact with a person who has tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / File

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with a person who has tested positive for Covid-19.

A No 10 spokesperson said: "The Prime Minister will follow the rules and is self-isolating.

"He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The PM is well and does not have any symptoms of Covid-19."

It is understood the Prime Minister met with a group of MPs for 35 minutes on Thursday morning which included Ashfield MP Lee Anderson who has since tested positive for coronavirus.

Johnson, who has already had Covid-19, was subsequently instructed to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace. He is expected to continue speaking to the country during his self-isolation period.

Johnson credited his excellent hospital care - including a Kiwi nurse from Invercargill - for his recovery from the virus.

Anderson confirmed he tested positive in a Facebook post on Sunday night. He, and his wife developed symptoms on Friday and on Saturday, Covid tests confirmed they had contracted the virus.

"On Friday I lost my sense of taste at the same time my wife had a bad headache. I had no cough, no fever and felt well," Anderson wrote.

"We both had a test on Saturday and the result came in Sunday morning. My wife and I both tested positive.

"I feel absolutely fine and my biggest concern is my wife who is in the shielded group. But we are both feeling good."