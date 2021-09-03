Covid 19 coronavirus Australia: Victoria records 190 new cases; Queensland on edge after 4-year-old tests positive

A member of the Australian Defence Force assists people arriving at the Qudos Bank Arena NSW Health Vaccination Centre on August 16, 2021 in Sydney. Photo / Getty Images

Victoria has recorded 190 new cases of Covid-19 today.

Of that number, 103 are linked to known cases while 87 remain under investigation.

It follows the state recording 208 cases on Friday as numbers continue to climb despite a harsh sixth lockdown.

Premier Daniel Andrews warned earlier this week that Victorians "will not see these case numbers go down".

Reported yesterday: 190 new local cases and 0 new cases acquired overseas.

- 35,464 vaccine doses were administered

- 49,548 test results were received



More later: https://t.co/lIUrl1hf3W#COVID19Vic #COVID19VicData [1/2] pic.twitter.com/XAZCfkJfzB — VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) September 3, 2021

He revealed on Friday that those vaccinated would be first in line for additional freedoms, with restrictions likely to ease for people with the jab once 70 to 80 per cent vaccination rates have been met.

"I'm not going to lock the whole state down to protect people who won't protect themselves," he said.

Victorians with the jab will be able to "participate in an economy, go to the pub, the cinema, to a sporting event.

"Things that an unvaccinated person will not be able to do."

Thirty-six per cent of Victorians are fully vaccinated, with 59 per cent having had the first dose.

Queensland

A nervous wait lies ahead for Queenslanders after a four-year-old girl tested positive to Covid-19 in Queensland's south-east yesterday.

Speaking on ABC News Breakfast this morning, infectious diseases expert Dr Paul Griffin said if the state hopes to keep the objective at zero cases in the community, locking down hard and fast must be considered.

He said the state was "certainly in a precarious position", but it all depends on today's numbers.

"Lockdown has to be something initiated fairly readily," Griffin said.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we do see that notice in coming days but it really depends on today. I think if there are more cases then I think it's clear a lockdown will follow."