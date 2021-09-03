Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Steven Joyce: Give us hope — and then give us a plan

6 minutes to read
The novelty has worn off lockdown living and now it's just a drag. Photo / Dean Purcell

The novelty has worn off lockdown living and now it's just a drag. Photo / Dean Purcell

NZ Herald
By: Steven Joyce

OPINION:

Aucklanders are now deep into their fifth lockdown. In the next few days or so the city will pass its 100th day locked up at home since the pandemic began. Nothing like Melbourne, but

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.