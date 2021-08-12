Covid 19 coronavirus: Australia update - Victoria facing 'weeks or months' of lockdown; NSW braces for more bad news as outbreak spreads

Medical staff enter a locked-down block of public housing flats in Melbourne on July 5, 2020. Photo / Getty Images

Locked-down Victorians are in for more pain ahead, with stay-at-home orders set to continue well beyond next Thursday.

That's according to some of Australia's top health experts, who told the Herald Sun newspaper today that the lockdown was likely to be extended again, with restrictions set to remain in place for weeks - if not months - to come.

Victoria recorded 15 new community Covid-19 cases overnight. Of those cases, 11 are linked to known outbreaks and four are still being investigated. Only eight were in quarantine throughout their infectious periods, meaning seven were in the community while infectious.

The head of Melbourne University's School of Population and Global Health, Nancy Baxter, told the Herald Sun she thought it was "unlikely" restrictions would lift next week.

And when it comes to interstate travel, she said Victorians would be out of luck for months on end.

"For the next three or four months we just need to accept there's no guarantee for interstate travel and plans," she said.

New South Wales

With NSW recording 345 new community Covid-19 cases yesterday, the ACT now in lockdown and the number of infections in regional areas growing, there are fears a state-wide lockdown could be looming.

Greater Sydney and multiple regional Local Government Areas (LGAs) are living under strict lockdown conditions, including Armidale, Dubbo, the Newcastle and Hunter region, the Northern Rivers, Tamworth and parts of western NSW.

Have heard from a couple of local councils, in uninfected areas, now being told to prepare for a state wide lockdown of NSW. — Charles Croucher (@ccroucher9) August 12, 2021

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro told radio station 2GB this morning that a state-wide lockdown could be on the cards if the virus spreads from the ACT to southern NSW.

"We do have a lockdown situation in Canberra now," he told 2GB.

"That could become problematic for southern NSW; if that was to breach there then I would absolutely be saying maybe it is time for a state-wide lockdown."

New South Wales yesterday recorded 345 local cases of Covid-19, with at least 60 of those cases infectious while in the community.

Two Covid-related deaths were also reported by NSW Health, taking the death toll in the current outbreak to 36. Both were men in their 90s.

We've got nothing to suggest this curve will bend in the next few weeks.



But can the growth be kept slow enough to manage while we bridge across to high vaccination rates that might help? pic.twitter.com/NAYZUxiJ4n — casey briggs (@CaseyBriggs) August 10, 2021

The ACT

Canberra entered a snap seven-day lockdown yesterday afternoon after a confirmed Covid-19 case from an unknown source was detected in the ACT.

Local media yesterday reported three close contacts of the original unknown Covid-19 case had also tested positive.

The infection is the first case of coronavirus in the Australian capital for more than a year. Canberra's last lockdown began in April last year and lasted for five weeks.

For the next seven days, Canberrans are only allowed to leave their homes for essential reasons, including essential employment, healthcare, essential groceries and supplies and up to one hour of outdoor exercise.