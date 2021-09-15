Covid 19 coronavirus Australia: NSW reports 1259 cases, 12 deaths; Victoria city back in lockdown

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian celebrated 80 per cent first vaccine dose across NSW but it comes as 1259 new cases and 12 deaths are announced. Video / Sky News Australia

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian celebrated 80 per cent first vaccine dose across NSW but it comes as 1259 new cases and 12 deaths are announced. Video / Sky News Australia

NSW has recorded 1259 new Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

Among the deaths were a woman in her 30s; a man and a woman in their 50s; two men and a woman in their 60s; two women and a man in their 70s; two women in their 80s and a man in his 90s.

There have been 198 Covid-related deaths in NSW since June 16, 2021, and 254 since the start of the pandemic.

There are currently 1241 NSW Covid patients in hospital, with 234 people in intensive care, 108 of whom require ventilation.

NSW recorded 1,259 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.



Two new cases were acquired overseas, and 36 previously reported cases have been excluded following further investigation. pic.twitter.com/BADIDtqn2Z — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) September 15, 2021

In good news for the state, residents living in the 12 Sydney Local Government Areas (LGAs) of concern have been rewarded with a slight easing of restrictions after NSW hit its 80 per cent first-dose vaccination milestone.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced the 9pm to 5am curfew that was in place across those LGAs will be lifted from tonight.

"Pleasingly, after receiving advice from both police and Health, given we've hit the 80 per cent milestone across the state, we're able to lift the curfew in those areas of concern from tonight and I want to thank the police, the Police Commissioner and also the health teams for giving us that advice," she said.

A health worker outside a Covid exposure site in Melbourne on September 3, 2021. Photo / Getty Images

"This is a whole-of-government decision based on a number of factors but I want to send this strong message. We can't move on anything else just now. We need everybody to hold the line.

"Please make sure that if you live in those Local Government Areas of concern that you stick to every other rule that's in place."

Berejiklian said while there has been a stabilisation in cases over the last few days, authorities don't want people to become complacent and see the "trend go the wrong way".

"We can all see the light at the end of the tunnel but we still have work to do."

Victoria

Victoria has recorded 423 new locally acquired Covid-19 cases and two deaths in the 24 hours to midnight last night.

Of the new cases, just 149 have been linked to known cases and outbreaks, making the other 274 mystery infections.

The city of Greater Ballarat will be sent back into lockdown from 11.59pm tonight due to worrying rise in Covid-19 cases.

The region will be sent into lockdown for seven days, with Premier Daniel Andrews saying there had been a rise in cases and wastewater Covid detections.

Reported yesterday: 423 new local cases and 0 cases acquired overseas.

- 41,856 vaccines administered

- 54,649 test results received

- Sadly, two people with COVID-19 have died



More later: https://t.co/OCCFTAtS1P#COVID19Vic #COVID19VicData [1/2] pic.twitter.com/SMkSBLYqyt — VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) September 14, 2021

"I want to say to the people of Ballarat is, like the people of Shepparton, I know the people of that proud city will stick together. They will look out for each other. They will support each other. And we will be there to support them," he said.

Andrews said if the city wasn't locked down now then there was a risk that the virus could seed into other parts of the state.

"The alternative is to let it run and then we finish up, we have no choice but to, not today, but perhaps in a week's time, we have to close all of regional Victoria because cases have got away from us," he said.

Andrews said testing capacities would be expanded in Ballarat and additional vaccines will be sent to the area.

Victoria's chief health officer, Professor Brett Sutton, said cases in Ballarat are expected to rise and the virus is believed to have been spreading in the community for at least a week.

He said there have been positive wastewater detections in the region since September 8.