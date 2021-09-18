Covid 19 coronavirus: American Samoa reports first case of coronavirus

American Samoa has reported its first case of coronavirus.
The U.S. territory's acting governor and health officials said the islands' first case of Covid-19 was of a resident who returned to America Samoa from Hawaii this week.
The infected traveler flew in on Monday, the first day of newly resumed commercial flights from Honolulu to Pago Pago. The route had been suspended since March 2020.
Officials say the resident was fully vaccinated and had traveled to Hawaii and the U.S. mainland. They say the traveler tested negative for Covid-19 before boarding the flight back to American Samoa.
American Samoa requires all travelers to be vaccinated and to quarantine.
- Associated Press