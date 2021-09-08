Covid 19 Australia: Victoria records big spike in new cases

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has warned hospitalisations will rise. Photo / Getty Images

Victoria has recorded another worrying spike in Covid-19 cases, with 324 locally acquired infections in the 24 hours to midnight.

Of the new cases, just 107 were linked to known infections and outbreaks, with the source of 217 under investigation.

Regional Victorians, except residents in the Greater Shepparton area, will still be released from lockdown tonight despite the worsening outbreak.

From 11.59pm, the majority of regions will have their travel distance zones scrapped, most businesses and venues will be allowed to reopen with capacity limits, funerals will be permitted with up to 20 people, weddings will be permitted with up to 10 and schools will open for students in prep to grade 2 and grade 12.

Victoria is predicted to have 18,000 active Covid-19 cases and 800 people in hospital by mid-October, and the Health Department data has prompted concerns about an imminent influx of gravely ill patients.

Premier Daniel Andrews said on Wednesday morning: "At the moment we have a relatively small number of people in hospital and a relatively small number of people in intensive care, but those numbers are going to grow … particularly as we open up".

As the number of infections climb, Andrews has criticised the federal government over the state's vaccine supply. As of today, 38.8 per cent of the eligible population in Victoria are fully vaccinated, while 62.5 per cent have had their first dose.

"I signed on to a national plan to vaccinate our nation, not a national plan to vaccinate Sydney," he said on Tuesday.

"Some don't like to see this as a race, but a race it surely is. What I didn't know was that Premier Gladys Berejiklian's in a sprint while the rest of us are supposed to do some sort of egg and spoon thing."

There are now 2166 active cases of Covid-19 across Victoria.