Covid 19 Australia: Victoria records 847 cases, NSW records 1007

Aussie outbreaks: Victoria's worst day, NSW looks to ease restrictions. Video / 9News Australia

Victoria has reported 847 new local cases of Covid-19 one new death.

It is the highest ever number of daily infections since the pandemic began for the state, surpassing last year's peak of 725, with new cases slowly closing in on the numbers in New South Wales, where case numbers are starting to trend downwards.

The new cases bring the state's total active infections to 7611, and were the result of 57,342 tests results processed on Friday.

Despite climbing rates of vaccination, Victoria is set to miss its first key target with not enough Melburnians receiving their first dose in time to trigger new freedoms tomorrow.

Victoria's Health Minister Martin Foley told reporters on Friday that while a record number of Victorians were being vaccinated – close to 100,000 in a day – it wouldn't be enough to meet the state's roadmap requirement of 80 per cent having received at least one dose by Sunday.

Only 76.2 per cent of Victorians have had their first jab – meaning the target will more likely be reached next week.

"The projections are certainly within the coming week, and the more Victorians who come forward over this weekend to get vaccinated, the sooner we get there," Foley said.

"We would expect certainly by mid to late next week we'll hit that, and that's a fantastic achievement."

Victoria's Health Minister Martin Foley. Photo / Getty Images

Under the plan, released last week, once the 80 per cent single dose target is reached, Melbourne's 10km travel limit will be increased to 15km and outdoor recreation like golf, tennis and basketball will be allowed.

Personal training will also be permitted for five vaccinated people outdoors.

In regional Victoria, on-site learning will resume for final year VCAL students and masks can be removed in hairdressing and beauty appointments.

Chief health officer Brett Sutton has said he's confident close to 90 per cent of Victorians will get vaccinated, and only a small minority of those who already have their first jab won't receive a second.

NSW

New South Wales has recorded 1007 new local cases of Covid-19 and 11 deaths as the state looks to ease lockdown restrictions.

A return to community sport and opening up the state to international travellers are among the freedoms being considered as NSW moves toward its target of fully vaccinating 80 per cent of the eligible population.

With the state set to hit 70 per cent in a matter of days – with October 11 pegged the likely "freedom" day – the crisis cabinet met on Friday to discuss what will happen when the next milestone is reached.

The plan, expected to be finalised early next week, will cover sport and travel, along with a reduction in caps at hospitality venues and weddings, The Daily Telegraph reports. All freedoms, once both targets are reached, will be for fully vaccinated people only.

Sydney has now been in lockdown for three months. Photo / AP

The Sydney Morning Herald also had some details on the proposed next steps, with low vaccination rates in some parts of regional NSW prompting the government to reconsider allowing Sydneysiders to travel there after the 70 per cent target is met.

Once 80 per cent is reached, Treasurer Dominic Perrottet has stressed that he believes NSW should open to everyone, providing all residents in his state have been given the chance to get the jab.

"Once every single person in this state has had the opportunity to be vaccinated with two doses then we should open up for everyone," Perrottet said.

"I want to see more unity and not a two-tiered society.

"It's not the government's role to provide freedom, people born in this country, by default, are free."