Covid 19 Australia: Victoria records 450 cases, new outbreak in Queensland

Victoria's chief health officer Brett Sutton has said 90 per cent of those hospitalised with the virus are unvaccinated. Photo / Getty Images

Victoria's Covid-19 outbreak continues to worsen with the state recording 450 new local cases - the highest number of daily infections since the Melbourne outbreak in September last year.

Of the new cases, only 75 have been linked to known clusters.

40 per cent of eligible Victorians are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and 64.5 per cent of people have received at least one dose.

There are 127 people with the virus in Victorian hospitals, with 33 people in intensive case. According to chief health officer Brett Sutton, 90 per cent of those hospitalised with the virus are unvaccinated, while 10 per cent have had one jab.

Sutton's team was commissioned last month to produce an NSW-styled roadmap out of lockdown for Victoria, with three government sources telling The Age that the delay in producing a plan has left many increasingly frustrated.

So far, Victorians have only been promised a minor easing of restrictions when the state reaches 70 per cent first dose vaccinations, including extending the travel limit, increasing exercise time, allowing outdoor personal training, reopening skate parks and outdoor gym equipment and increasing construction site capacities.

Victorian Opposition Leader Matthew Guy said the state needed to come up with a similar plan to NSW, adding they couldn't "hide under the doona" forever.

"We've got to have plans to get out of this. We can't just exist, we've got to live," he told The Herald Sun. "[NSW] have put a roadmap forward about how they're going to get business out of lockdown, not just ­humans but business as well. I support a lot of what the NSW government has said. Victoria could have a good look at it."

Queensland

Queensland has today recorded five new local cases of Covid-19, all linked to the same family.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the infections were "contained to the family", meaning the state would not be going into lockdown.

The announcement comes after a staff member at the Griffith University was revealed as a new infection on Friday night who was related to the 13-year-old girl contracted the virus.

There will be no lockdown at this stage. We will be monitoring the situation very closely over the next 24 to 48 hours. — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) September 10, 2021

The source of her infection is not yet known, but the St Thomas More College in Sunnybank, in Brisbane's south, was closed on Friday with the student infectious at school for three days during the week.

Griffith University Vice-Chancellor Professor Carolyn Evans emailed staff on Friday, informing them a staff member had tested positive.

The worker was a family relative of the 13-year-old Sunnybank girl.

Evans advised the positive case attended a meeting in one campus building and visited another on Wednesday.

She said those who also attended the meeting were told of the cases and asked to go home as well as being encouraged to get tested and await advice from Queensland Health.

Both buildings will remain closed over the weekend for deep cleaning.

"We expect Queensland Health to provide some advice to the University community in the next 24 hours and w will share it with you as soon as we do," Evans said in her email.

"From a business continuity perspective, if you have equipment on campus, you may want to take it with you to prepare for any potential lockdown in South East Queensland.

"I realise that this is likely to be a difficult period for a number of staff, including for those who have children at St Thomas More College. We are committed to continuing to support you."