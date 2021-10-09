Covid 19 Australia: Victoria records 1890 new cases, five deaths

Premier Daniel Andrews has committed to ending the lockdown as planned once the state fully vaccinates 70 per cent of the eligible population. Photo / Getty Images

Premier Daniel Andrews has committed to ending the lockdown as planned once the state fully vaccinates 70 per cent of the eligible population. Photo / Getty Images

Victoria has recorded 1890 new locally acquired Covid-19 cases and five more deaths.

The health department confirmed the new figures after the state broke the national record for the highest number of new daily infections on Saturday with 1965 cases.

The number of lives lost during the outbreak has now risen to 85 and the death toll of the entire pandemic in Victoria is now 905.

At least 578 positive Covid patients are in hospital in Victoria, with 117 of those in intensive care, including 83 cases on a ventilator.

Despite the record levels of new cases, authorities have maintained the state's reopening roadmap remains "on track" with lockdown restrictions set to ease around October 26 when 70 per cent of eligible Victorians aged 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

As of Saturday, 85.6 per cent of Victorians aged 16 and over had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 57 per cent were fully vaccinated.

Premier Daniel Andrews committed to ending the lockdown as planned when the state reached 70 per cent fully vaccinated.

"We are on track to meet the targets. We may be ahead of schedule but I don't want any sense of complacency to creep in," he said last week.

"At this stage, I've got no advice that we have to alter anything on the roadmap."

Department of Health deputy secretary Kate Matson said the state could reach 3000 daily cases by the end of October.

"At this point in time, we are on track in terms of hospitalisations and new cases," she said. "But I will remind you there is a middle line and an upper and lower band, and we are still within that band."