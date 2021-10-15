Covid 19 Australia: NSW to scrap quarantine, Victoria records 2179 cases

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has announced quarantine will soon be "a thing of the past". Photo / Getty Images

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has announced quarantine will be scrapped for fully vaccinated residents and travellers.

"From November 1st, those people returning to Australia who want to come back, who want to visit Australia and coming to Sydney, hotel quarantine will be a thing of the past," he said.

People will only be required to take a pre-departure Covid test and show proof of full vaccination.

"For double vaccinated people around the world, Sydney, New South Wales is open for business. We want people back. We are leading the nation out of the pandemic. Hotel quarantine, home quarantine is a thing of the past."

NSW today recorded 399 new local cases of Covid-19 and four deaths as the outbreak in the state continues to slow.

Of the eligible population aged 16 and over, 91.4 per cent have had their first dose of the vaccine and 77.8 per cent are fully vaccinated.

With the state expected to reach its goal of fully vaccinating 80 per cent of the eligible population tomorrow, an easing of restrictions will kick in for vaccinated residents from Monday.

Those new freedoms will include: having 20 visitors to a home, standing and drinking at bars, 3000 people at ticketed outdoor events, density limits removed for hairdressers, and there will be no limit on the number of fully vaccinated guests at weddings and funerals.

NSW today: 399 locally acquired cases (7 day avg is 452) pic.twitter.com/HUzc3TIFtp — casey briggs (@CaseyBriggs) October 14, 2021

Meanwhile, travel between Greater Sydney and regional NSW for fully-vaccinated people has been pushed back until November 1.

"We have made a decision today – and I know for many it will be unpopular, but as Premier I believe it is the right decision, and that is to defer regional travel from Greater Sydney," Perrottet said.

"The reason we have made that decision is best on vaccination rates in front of us. If you look at where a percentage of LGAs have reached that 80 per cent double-dose here in Sydney, that is where regional New South Wales will be on November 1."

NSW's Deputy Premier Paul Toole said allowing travel with the current vaccination rates in some regional areas would put those communities in jeopardy.

Victoria

Victoria has recorded 2179 new local cases of Covid-19 and six deaths.

It is the second consecutive day the state's case numbers have surpassed the 2000 mark, following the announcement of a nationwide record of 2297 cases and 11 deaths on Thursday.

The latest deaths take the toll from the current outbreak to 131, while 951 people have died in Victoria with the virus since the start of the pandemic.

On Thursday it was reported there were 706 people in hospital and 145 in intensive care wards.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has assured Victorians the rising numbers will not deter the government's plan to release residents from lockdown once vaccination goals are reached.

"We have, fundamentally, a very important agreement with the Victorian community – you get vaccinated and we will open up, and I do what I say," he said.

The state is hovering below the 70 per cent double dose milestone that would trigger the end of the lockdown.

Of the eligible population in Victoria, 62.6 per cent are fully vaccinated and 87.2 per cent have had their first dose.