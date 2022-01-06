Covid 19 Australia: Cases surge again as NSW records 38,625 new infections

As NSW records 38,625 new infections on Friday, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet is expected to reintroduce some restrictions. Video / Sky News Australia

NSW has reported 38,625 new Covid-19 cases and 11 new deaths on Friday.

There are 1738 people in hospital with the virus, with 134 of those in intensive care, up from 1609 and 131 patients respectively on Thursday.

Of the over-16 population, 93.6 per cent are double-dose vaccinated, while 95.1 per cent have had at least one shot.

The state has recorded more than 100,000 cases in three days and Premier Dominic Perrottet is expected to reintroduce restrictions in a bid to slow the virus' rampant spread and reduce the burden on hospitals.

New measures were likely to be signed off by the government's Covid economic recovery committee on Friday morning.

While the Omicron variant fuelling skyrocketing cases is believed to cause a milder illness than previous strains, authorities have warned the sheer number of cases is putting pressure on the health care system.

NSW residents have been told to brace themselves for a short but intense surge of cases over the coming weeks before infections quickly decline once the outbreak passes its peak.

There were 112,725 PCR tests processed on Thursday, as lengthy queues persist at some testing centres and the government urges people to avoid taking one unless absolutely necessary.

State and territory leaders agreed at a national cabinet meeting on Wednesday to scrap the requirement for people who test positive on a rapid antigen test (RAT) to follow it up with a PCR test.

The Victorian government on Thursday announced it would be mandatory to report the result of a positive RAT to the Department of Health.

The department said the move would ensure people could access the care and information they need, including monitoring for worsening symptoms and financial support for isolation.

The NSW government is yet to follow suit, meaning the true rate of infection is likely to be skewed without all the potential cases counted in the official daily tally.

Victoria recorded new 21,728 new coronavirus cases and six deaths on Friday as the state awoke to new restrictions including the reintroduction of density limits in many venues.

Hospitalisations in Victoria have risen to 644, with 58 patients in intensive care and 24 on ventilators.