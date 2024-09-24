A video of Uk Prime Minister Keir Starmer calling on Hamas to return "the sausages" as he urged a peaceful solution to the Gaza war with Israel went viral on Tuesday. Video / AFP

A video of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer calling on Hamas to return “the sausages” as he urged a peaceful solution to the Gaza war with Israel went viral on Tuesday.

Starmer’s slip of the tongue came while he was speaking at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, northwest England, as he meant to say “hostages”.

Having first called for “restraint and de-escalation at the border between Lebanon and Israel”, Starmer moved on to the Gaza conflict.

“I call again for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the return of the sausages,” he said, before quickly correcting himself with “the hostages” as applause rang out around the conference hall.