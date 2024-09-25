“It is with sincere regret we advise the passing of one of our club’s players Sitaleki Filihiahekava last evening in terrible circumstances,” he wrote on social media.

“Leki was a well-liked and respected integral member of our A reserve grade premiership team two weeks ago where he performed admirably.

“RIP Leki your happy, friendly personality will be greatly missed.”

Cards attached to flowers left at the scene on Tuesday morning paid tribute to “Big Leki”.

“Rest in peace my brother,” read another.

NSW Police acting Superintendent Ben Kennis said investigators believe the attack was “somewhat targeted”.

“It was not a random attack on Marrickville Rd, the community can be assured of that,” he said.

The busy main street is lined with restaurants, some of which had to close their doors for the night after the attack.

Filihiahekava was dining with several others at one of the restaurants before he was stabbed.

“Family and friends did converge,” Superintendent Kennis said.

“It was a highly emotive crime scene at the time, but I can’t say with any certainty how they found out about what happened.”

One man breached the crime scene and had to be restrained, while an officer drew their taser but did not deploy it in response, he said.

Filihiahekava had met up with another person, whom he appeared to know, shortly before he was stabbed, Superintendent Kennis said.

But police are yet to identify the person spotted on CCTV fleeing down Silver St after the attack.

Police are appealing for more footage as officers continue investigating.