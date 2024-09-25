- Sitaleki Filihiahekava, 32, was stabbed to death on Marrickville Rd in Sydney on Monday night.
- Police believe the attack was "somewhat targeted" and are searching for the suspect.
- Friends and family mourn Filihiahekava, a respected rugby league player, with tributes and flowers.
Flowers have been left on a busy suburban Sydney street where a man was stabbed, as mourners grieve the loss of a “friendly personality” in dire circumstances.
Friends and family are mourning a well-liked local rugby league player who was stabbed to death on a busy suburban street only a short distance from the Prime Minister’s electorate office.
Police are still searching for the person who killed 32-year-old Sitaleki Filihiahekava, who was attacked on Marrickville Rd at Marrickville, in Sydney’s inner west, about 7.30pm on Monday.
Mascot Juniors president Frank Cookson expressed his sympathies for the rugby league player’s “extensive family and multitude of friends”.