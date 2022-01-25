Omicron is the new variant of Covid-19, first detected in South Africa in November 2021. Video / NZ Herald

Omicron is the new variant of Covid-19, first detected in South Africa in November 2021. Video / NZ Herald

Anti-vaxxers are selling 'legal' letters which experts say carry no more weight than a note scrawled on a piece of paper to parents concerned about their children being vaccinated.

It comes as debate rages about children returning to school during the national Omicron outbreak.

Queensland has pushed back its school start date, while New South Wales and Victoria are going ahead as planned.

Left, the letter in question. Narelle Fraser frequently goes live on Facebook to speak about human rights. Photo / Supplied

The letters are advertised by Human Rights Advocates Australia – a group that labels itself as an organisation "fighting for human rights & against discrimination". The majority of its website focuses on creating pseudo-legal letters for people who do not wish to be vaccinated or wear masks.

News.com.au has obtained one of the letters advertised.

It is titled "Non-Consent for COVID-19 Vaccine – Schools", and in a brief description of the product online it says the letter can be used: "If you want to put your child's school on notice that you do not give consent for them to administer the vaccine under any circumstances".

The letters originally cost $30 but the price has now been dropped to $25 and it reads as following:

"To whom it may concern,

"This letter is to inform you that (parent's name) has discussed this issue of Covid-19 vaccinations with: • (child's name) and it has been agreed together that, they DO NOT CONSENT to be vaccinated with any of the Covid-19 vaccinations.

"Should the Principal or any other member or the faculty, staff member from the school or any other person(s), countermand this instruction, discuss with, or coerce the above named child to have the vaccine, in any circumstances; the family reserves the right to pursue legal action.

"We apologise for the abrupt tone of this email; however, we need it to be very clear that the above named child is not to receive any of the Covid-19 vaccinations.

"We request you reply to this email confirming you will not make the decision to have the above-named child vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine. We also request that you make a notation on the school records reflecting this family decision and refer to it if or when necessary. z (sic)"

On its website and when asking for donations, Human Rights Activists Australia said it "employs research teams and legal counsel".

Narelle Fraser is the marketing manager of Human Rights Advocates Australia. Photo / Facebook

But high-profile Sydney lawyer Danny Eid has told news.com.au the business should be cautious in providing legal advice if they are not qualified to do so.

"In my view, the letter holds no more weight than a letter from the parent of the child," he said.

"It appears to me that this letter is designed to guide parents on how to put the educational facility on notice that any attempted persuasion of the child to vaccinate, may give rise to legal action.

"The letter in my view is poorly drafted. You don't need to reserve your rights to commence action. Further, if the letter is intended to be sent with the same letterhead purportedly signed by the parent and sent by the Human Rights Advocates Australia, then in my view that letter may not hold any weight."

The letter is then signed by Human Rights Advocate CEO Sonya Nicolaci and is sent by marketing manager Narelle Fraser.

A massive 95.3 per cent of people aged over 16 have had one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in NSW, while 93.9 per cent are double vaccinated and 33.8 per cent have had their booster shot.

Up to 82.7 per cent of children aged 12-15 have had one vaccine dose and 78.3 per cent have had two.

Chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant on Monday said the virus is "stabilising" across the state, but warns cases could pick back up once students return to school.

"It is pleasing that our assessment indicates the spread of the Covid virus is slowing," Dr Chant said on Monday. "Our situation is stabilising."

Last month, the Therapeutic Goods Authority approved the vaccine for children aged between 5 and 11. It had previously been approved for 12 to 16-year-olds.

Research shows that the Pfizer vaccine is up to 91 per cent effective in children, the TGA said in a statement.

Students are not required to be vaccinated in Queensland, New South Wales or Victoria but it is highly encouraged. Students who present symptoms are urged to not attend school.