Cherie Westell has not been seen for 22 years. Photo / Supplied

Just days before her 16th birthday in December 2000, Mooroolbark girl Cherie Westell was dropped at a dentist appointment in Wantirna South and was never seen again.

Almost 22 years later, a A$1 million reward has been offered for information leading to a conviction of the person or persons responsible for her disappearance.

Both police and the coroner’s inquest are of the opinion she is dead.

Police believe Cherie was a victim of foul play.

Cherie was dropped off at Knox Dental Group around midday for a dentist appointment. She attended the dentist and left the practice at around 12.30pm.

At 1.58pm, she called home from a payphone on the corner of Selkirk Ave and Wantirna Rd, about 5m from the practice.

In what would be the last time she was ever heard from, she told a family member she intended to catch a train home to Ringwood.

Cherie was a ward of the state when she went missing.

Frances Schulz, her previous foster mother, attempted to report her missing soon after but was told a biological family member was required for that to happen.

As a result, the missing person report was not filed for six days.

Schulz would later go on to describe the handling of her missing persons report as a “failure”

“When a child goes missing, there is no time to waste. A missing-person report must be made as soon as possible,” she said.

No trace of Cherie has ever been found.

Her foster mother released a statement on behalf of the family earlier this week, revealing the heartbreaking fact that she still looks for Cherie to this day.

“It was one week before her birthday and two weeks before Christmas,” Ms Schulz said.

“Cherie had made Christmas cards for her family and friends; had a list of presents we were going to buy together; she did not access her bank account; did not take any extra clothes or personal belongings; and did not make contact with any of her family or friends.

“There are at least two people who know what happened to Cherie. One is Cherie herself, and the other is the person or persons involved in her disappearance.

“Even after almost 22 years I still look for Cherie on the street, in the shopping centres and wonder what she would look like now.”

During another attempt at a plea for information in 2014, her sister Tanya told the media of her pain for her missing sibling.

“My sister literally vanished into thin air,” she said. “Shock, disbelief takes hold of you as you question why.”

Detective Acting Inspector Tony Combridge from Victoria’s Missing Persons Squad said it was every family’s worst nightmare and told those potentially involved that 22 years was a long time to carry such demons.

“Twenty-two years ago, a young teenage girl called her family to let them know she was on her way home, and that was the last time they ever spoke to her,” he said.

“Cherie, in the words of her family, was a normal teenager who loved horses, sport, art and music. She was loved by her family and friends, who are all hoping they can find some answers as to what happened to her.

“Those responsible for Cherie’s disappearance have had to live with this secret for over two decades. Twenty-two years is a very long time to be looking over your shoulder.

“After so long, friendships falter and allegiances change. There may be people out there who are now in a position to come forward and speak to police to provide answers for Cherie’s loved ones.

He said any information, no matter how perceivably insignificant, could be the key to solving Cherie’s disappearance.

“Now is the time to do the right thing and come forward. Any information received by police will be investigated thoroughly, and we will continue to search for the truth of what happened to Cherie to provide those answers to her loved ones and the community,” he said.

Victoria Police said the A$1 million reward would be paid at the discretion of the Chief Commissioner of Police for information leading to a conviction of the person or persons responsible for Cherie’s disappearance.

“The Director of Public Prosecutions will consider, according to established guidelines, the granting of indemnification from prosecution to any person who provides information as to the identity of the principal offender or offenders in this matter,” a Victoria Police statement said.















