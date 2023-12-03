Abu Dhabi National Oil Company CEO Sultan al-Jaber speaks during the World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on February 14, 2023. Photo / AP

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company CEO Sultan al-Jaber speaks during the World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on February 14, 2023. Photo / AP

By RNZ

Countries at UN climate talks have promised to take major strides forward in tackling global warming in a new renewable energy pledge. However, New Zealand is not among them.

More than 100 countries at COP28 - including Australia - have signed a pledge promising to treble world renewable energy use by 2030.

University of Canterbury political science professor Bronwyn Hayward said she does not understand why New Zealand has not signed the pledge.

She said it is concerning and makes the country’s climate policy incoherent.

Hayward has called on the coalition Government to clarify its stance after it promised to repeal the ban on exploring for new oil and gas reserves off the coast of New Zealand, while also committing to renewable energy.

“The Government will have to clarify its position if it’s going to roll back both methane and its oil and gas,” she said.

“How is it going to achieve its overall pledges to the world on Paris, and how is it going to be a credible player in climate negotiations in the future?”

The United States, South Korea, Australia, the United Kingdom and a number of other European nations have backed the declaration.

“The moment we have the opportunity to do it ... and we don’t sign, it isn’t at all understandable - it’s confusing and a worry,” said Hayward.

Melanie Robinson, from the World Resources Institute, a leading sustainability organisation, told the BBC the pledge was important to meet climate goals.

She said it was really exciting.

“This is really significant - it’s the single largest step the world can take towards achieving our global climate goals.

“On the one hand, it can reduce the need of countries to keep those old power plants going, but it also has other benefits; cleaner air, greater availability to use technologies like EVs.”

US Vice-President Kamala Harris said time was running out for the world to take action.

“The urgency of this moment is clear. The clock is no longer just ticking, it is banging, and we must make up for lost time. And we cannot afford to be incremental.

“We need transformative change and exponential impact,” she said.

Fifty oil and gas companies, including Saudi giant Aramco, also pledged to stop adding to planet-warming gases by 2050.

But that only covers emissions from production, not the burning of fossil fuels, and critics said it would not meaningfully tackle climate change.

There are also no penalties for missing targets and the promises are not binding.

The World Resources Institute is welcoming the decision by governments and oil companies to take stronger action to tackle global warming.

The new Minister for Climate Change, Simon Watts, is in Dubai and was unavailable for comment.