How a mild-mannered family man became Putin’s public enemy No 1

By Alice Thomson
The Times·
17 mins to read

He’s the journalist who tracked down Alexei Navalny’s poisoners, identified the Salisbury agents and exposed the spies convicted in the UK this month. Christo Grozev reveals how he gets results when intelligence agencies fail.

Did you ever think you would be investigating an assassination attempt against yourself?” I ask Christo Grozev. “No, clearly this is from the realms of a really crazy novel,” he says. “It doesn’t happen. Until it does.”

Grozev is the world’s leading investigative journalist when

