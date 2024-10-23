Home / World

Yulia Navalnaya: ‘I want Putin to be in a Russian prison’

The Times
17 mins to read

The fearless widow of Alexei Navalny, the anticorruption activist poisoned and murdered by the Kremlin, tells Decca Aitkenhead about their perilous family life and why she is continuing her husband’s fight to save their country.

Yulia Navalnaya probably could have stopped her husband from returning home in 2021, to his imprisonment and ultimately his death. Five months earlier the Russian opposition leader had been poisoned with novichok by President Putin’s secret agents in Siberia. Airlifted to Berlin, where doctors

