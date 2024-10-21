Yulia Navalnaya says she will run for President when she can return to Russia. Photo / AFP

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, says she will seek the Russian presidency should Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin no longer be in power.

In an interview with the BBC, Navalnaya was asked whether she could imagine standing for the presidency.

When the time is right, “I will participate in the elections ... as a candidate”, she said.

“My political opponent is Vladimir Putin. And I will do everything to make his regime fall as soon as possible.”