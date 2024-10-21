Navalnaya is promoting the autobiography Patriot by her late husband, who died in a Russian penal colony at the beginning of the year. He was one of Putin’s biggest critics and opponents.
After his death, his wife announced she would continue his opposition work from exile abroad. The circumstances of Navalny’s death have not been clarified, but his wife accused Putin of having him murdered.
Navalnaya said everything had changed in her and her family’s life since her husband’s death. But she explained she had a lot planned in a post-Putin Russia and that had helped her cope.
During Navalny’s time in prison, she felt very close to him. “And of course it’s very difficult without him,” she said.
Navalnaya – who lives abroad – said while Putin was in charge, she could not go back home. But she said she looked forward to the day she believed would inevitably come, when the Putin era ended and Russia once again opened up.