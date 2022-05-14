China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Photo / Getty Images

China's foreign minister is expected to visit the Solomon Islands by the end of the month, in a provocative move that has heightened fears that Beijing plans to establish a naval base in the Pacific nation.

Wang Yi is expected to travel with a large delegation to the Solomons as part of a broader visit to a number of Pacific Island countries and could be there as soon as this week, an Australian government source told ABC news.

It is believed he may formally sign a deeply contentious and secretive security pact with the Solomons government - Beijing's first known bilateral security agreement in the Pacific - which sent shock waves around the Indo-Pacific when a draft was first leaked in March.

The draft referred to Chinese "ship visits" and invoked Beijing's right to defend its citizens and projects in the Solomons, raising the question of whether it could pave the way for Chinese troops and naval warships being posted less than 1930km from the Australian coast.

The trip's timing is especially sensitive as Australia is holding a national election on May 21.

Peter Dutton, the defence minister, told Sky News the trip was part of a pattern of aggressive behaviour by China. "It's obviously provocative, particularly during the course of an election campaign," he said."And I think we, again, need to be eyes wide open about what is happening [with China] in our region."

Sir Peter Kenilorea, a -Solomons Opposition MP, said many islanders, and neighbouring countries, were unsettled that the leaked security pact could give China a "foothold" in the Pacific to advance its "expansionist ambitions".

The issue has thrust national security concerns into the heart of the Australian election campaign.

James Batley, a former Australian high commissioner to the Solomons, said: "From Australia's point of view, it represents the realisation of a very long-standing anxiety that has been one of the foundations of Australian policy towards the Pacific - that a potentially hostile power may establish itself in the region." Beijing's interest in the islands has also concerned the US.

"The PLA [China's People's Liberation Army] being within operational reach of one of our closest allies is significant. Particularly because the United States is putting more and more US military presence alongside the Australians," said Heino Klinck, former US deputy assistant secretary of defence for East Asia.

"I don't think it's a coincidence that the Chinese have targeted the Solomons."