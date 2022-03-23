Beijing described Russia as an "important member" of the G20 after Washington raised the prospect of excluding Moscow from the group. Photo / Getty Images

Beijing described Russia as an "important member" of the G20 after Washington raised the prospect of excluding Moscow from the group. Photo / Getty Images

China has described Russia as an "important member" of the G20 after the US raised the potential of excluding Moscow from the group.

China has provided a range of diplomatic protection to Russia despite the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and its economy being tied up in numerous sanctions.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters Russia is vital to the G20 and warned that no member could kick them out.

"The G20 is the main forum for international economic cooperation.

"Russia is an important member, and no member has the right to expel another country."

Wang's comments come after a top Washington security advisor revealed the US will lead pressure on Russia to be cut from a number of international forums over its invasion of Ukraine.

"On the question of the G20, I will just say this: We believe that it cannot be business as usual for Russia in international institutions and in the international community," Jake Sullivan, White House national security adviser, said.

It comes after China President Xi Jinping declared a relationship of "no limits" during a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Beijing for the Winter Olympics.

Putin plans to attend the G20 summit later this year in Indonesia.

Russia dismissed claims it would be excluded from the group over the invasion of Ukraine.

Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobieva said G20 host Jakarta had already invited Putin to the November heads of state summit in Bali.

"It will depend on many things, including the Covid situation that is getting better. But, so far yes, the intention is [for Putin] to come," she told reporters.

She said attempts by Western powers to expel Russia from world organisations are a "disproportionate" reaction.

Russia, she added, appreciates Indonesia's "firm position", after Jakarta repeatedly said the forum was for resolving economic problems.

"Of course, the expulsion of Russia from this kind of forum will not help these economic problems to be resolved. On the contrary, without Russia, it will be difficult," said Vorobieva.

"We really hope that the Indonesian government will not give in to the horrible pressure that is being applied to not only Indonesia, but so many countries in the world by the West."