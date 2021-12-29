Chilling audio captures pilot seconds before jet crashes near San Diego, killing all on-board

Audio has captured the moment a pilot of a private jet carrying four people lost control and crashed into a suburban street, killing all on board. Video / Times of San Diego

Audio of the final minute before a plane crash killed everyone on board has been released.

The crash happened near San Diego on Monday, when a private jet, carrying four people, crashed on a suburban street.

The twin-engine Learjet 35A disintegrated on impact, according to the New York Post.

No one on board survived.

A private jet that seated up to eight crashed in a residential neighbourhood near El Cajon on Monday, and authorities reported no survivors. Photo / Facebook

"The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide all updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents," Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesperson Elizabeth Isham Cory told the New York Post.

The audio capturing the final minute of the doomed flight has been posted by the Times of San Diego.

The pilot was heard screaming "oh s**t! Oh s**t" in the seconds before the fiery crash.

Nest camera footage posted on social media shows the plane exploding in a flash of light around a suburban area.

"There is very little left of the aircraft. We weren't able to find any survivors," local Fire Chief Don Butz told reporters.