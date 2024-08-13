Former police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon, accused of killing Channel 10 presenter Jesse Baird and boyfriend Luke Davies with his service firearm inside an inner-city Sydney home, has had multiple charges dropped.

Beau Lamarre-Condon, 29, appeared before Downing Centre Local Court on Tuesday via audio-visual link from custody as he faced two charges of murder and domestic violence-related murder and one charge of break and enter.

Police allege the former New South Wales constable killed the couple inside their home in Paddington in February before their bodies were later found in surfboard bags in the Southern Tablelands.

Returning before the court, Lamarre-Condon’s lawyer, John Walford, said police had certified the former officer’s charges and would be withdrawing the murder charges and proceeding with two charges of domestic violence-related murder and the break and enter charge.

Magistrate David Covington told the court that general access had also been granted for a subpoenaed USB device, with the matter due back in court in October following a case conference next month.