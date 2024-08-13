Advertisement
World
Updated

Charges dropped against alleged killer cop Beau Lamarre-Condon

NCA NewsWire
By Nathan Schmidt
An Australian former police officer accused of killing Channel 10 presenter Jesse Baird and boyfriend Luke Davies with his service firearm inside an inner-city Sydney home has had multiple charges dropped.

Beau Lamarre-Condon, 29, appeared before Downing Centre Local Court on Tuesday via audio-visual link from custody as he faced two charges of murder and domestic violence-related murder and one charge of break and enter.

Police allege the former New South Wales constable killed the couple inside their home in Paddington in February before their bodies were later found in surfboard bags in the Southern Tablelands.

Returning before the court, Lamarre-Condon’s lawyer, John Walford, said police had certified the former officer’s charges and would be withdrawing the murder charges and proceeding with two charges of domestic violence-related murder and the break and enter charge.

Magistrate David Covington told the court that general access had also been granted for a subpoenaed USB device, with the matter due back in court in October following a case conference next month.

Asked about the progress of the case outside court, another lawyer representing Lamarre-Condon said he had no comment, including about the USB, before adding “next time”, without elaborating.

Lamarre-Condon was seen on the video link in a prison green-coloured hooded jumper and did not apply for release on bail. He spoke only briefly, telling Covington, “Thank you, Your Honour”.

Police allege the murders occurred after a pattern of “predatory” behaviour by Lamarre-Condon, who had been in a brief relationship with Baird months before his death.

Following his arrest, Lamarre-Condon provided information to police that led to the discovery of the couple’s bodies following a widespread search. He has since been dismissed from the force.

