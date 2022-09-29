A truck carrying as many as 5000 chickens has flipped in Victoria, Australia leading to a road closure on Friday morning and a significant clean-up effort.
In a statement, Victoria Police told NCA NewsWire that they were called to a scene near Geelong on Steiglitz Rd, Sutherlands Creek, shortly before 12.30am on Friday.
They said the driver of the truck, which carried a full load of live chickens, failed to navigate a bend in the road and crashed through a boundary fence.
The 41-year-old driver was taken to hospital for treatment.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Police said a recovery team attended the scene, and they expected the road to be reopened at 7am.
It's not the first time a truck carrying live chickens has crashed in the area.
In 2018, a truck carrying dozens of crates of live chickens rolled on Melbourne Rd, North Geelong, leading to a substantial clean-up and rescue effort.