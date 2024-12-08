Residents in the capital were seen cheering in the streets as the rebel factions heralded the departure of “tyrant” Assad, saying: “We declare the city of Damascus free.”
AFPTV footage showed a column of smoke rising from central Damascus, and AFPcorrespondents in the city saw dozens of men, women and children wandering through Assad’s home after it had been looted.
The rooms of the residence had been left completely empty, save some furniture and a portrait of Assad discarded on the floor, while an entrance hall at the presidential palace not far away had been torched.
“I can’t believe I’m living this moment,” tearful Damascus resident Amer Batha told AFPby phone.
“We’ve been waiting a long time for this day,” he said, adding: “We are starting a new history for Syria.”
Assad’s reported departure comes less than two weeks after the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group challenged more than five decades of Assad family rule with a lightning offensive.
“After 50 years of oppression under Baath rule, and 13 years of crimes and tyranny and displacement ... we announce today the end of this dark period and the start of a new era for Syria,” the rebel factions said on Telegram.
While there has been no communication from Assad or his entourage on his whereabouts, Prime Minister Mohammed al-Jalali said he was ready to co-operate with “any leadership chosen by the Syrian people”.
The head of war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdel Rahman, told AFP: “Assad left Syria via Damascus international airport before the army security forces left” the facility.
AFP has been unable to independently verify some of the information provided by the different parties, including the reported departure.
Prisoners set free
Around the country, people toppled statues of Hafez al-Assad, Bashar al-Assad’s father and the founder of the system of government that he inherited.
For the past 50 years in Syria, even the slightest suspicion of dissent could land one in prison or get one killed.
As rebels entered the capital, HTS said its fighters broke into a jail on the outskirts of Damascus, announcing an “end of the era of tyranny in the prison of Sednaya”, which has become a byword for the darkest abuses of Assad’s era.
UN war crimes investigators on Sunday described Assad’s fall as a “historic new beginning” for Syrians, urging those taking charge to ensure the “atrocities” committed under his rule are not repeated.
The Islamist leader of HTS, Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, visited Damascus' landmark Umayyad Mosque, as crowds greeted him with smiles and embraces, AFP images showed.
HTS is rooted in the Syrian branch of Al-Qaeda.
Proscribed as a terrorist organisation by Western governments, HTS has sought to soften its image in recent years.
Before Sunday’s announcements, residents had described to AFP a state of panic in Damascus, but the morning saw chants and cheering, with celebratory gunfire and shouts of “Syria is ours and not the Assad family’s”.
On Sunday afternoon the rebels announced a curfew in the capital until 5am (2am GMT) Monday.
The commander of Syria’s US-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which controls much of northeast Syria, hailed as “historic” the fall of Assad’s “authoritarian regime”.