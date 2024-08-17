Biting midges spread Oropouche virus disease, which can cause sudden fever, severe headaches and chills. Photo / Sinclair Stammers, Science Source

The United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention is warning clinicians to be on the lookout for a viral disease that is spread by small flies and some types of mosquitoes, and that causes sudden fever, severe headaches, and chills.

Cases of Oropouche virus disease have been climbing in South America and the Caribbean in the past two years, and turned deadly for the first time this year.

The CDC advisory issued at the weekend NZT recommends that pregnant people reconsider non-essential travel to Cuba, which reported its first confirmed case in June.

Between January 1 and August 1, more than 8000 cases of Oropouche were reported in the Americas, the advisory said. That includes two deaths in Brazil this year in women who were otherwise healthy.

Transmission of the virus during pregnancy resulted in one fetal death, one miscarriage and four cases of newborns with microcephaly, a condition characterised by an abnormally small head.