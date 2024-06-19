Home / World
Premium

Carnage and contradiction: Examining a deadly strike in Rafah

13 minutes to read
New York Times
By: Bilal Shbair, Iyad Abuheweila, Neil Collier, Cassandra Vinograd, Christiaan Triebert and Lauren Leatherby

Israel said it took care to avoid harming civilians when it targeted two Hamas fighters. An investigation shows civilian casualties were almost inevitable.

Fear plagued Saleh Mohammed al-Hila, 37, on that Sunday.

“I was lying

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World