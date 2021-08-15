Canada: Justin Trudeau expected to call snap election

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau look at each other as they arrive for the installation of Mary Simon as Governor-General. Photo / AP

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to the Governor-General's residence Sunday and is expected to dissolve Parliament and trigger an early election as he seeks to capitalise on Canada being one of the most fully vaccinated countries in the world.

Trudeau will announce the election for September 20, an official familiar with the plans told the Associated Press.

He is seeking to win a majority of seats in Parliament after his Liberal Party fell just short two years ago and must rely on the Opposition to pass legislation.

The election comes as Canada is in the midst of a fourth wave of Covid-19 cases, driven by the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Trudeau is less personally popular than he once was but his government's handling of the pandemic has been widely viewed as a success. After a slow start, Canada now has enough vaccine for every citizen and his government spent hundreds of billions to prop up the economy amid lockdowns.

Mary Simon signs documents as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, looks on after she took the oath to become the 30th Governor-General of Canada. Photo / AP

Trudeau, the son of the late Liberal Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, became the second-youngest Prime Minister in Canadian history when he was first elected with a majority of seats in Parliament in 2015.

The Liberals' victory ended almost 10 years of Conservative Party government in Canada, but scandals combined with high expectations have damaged Trudeau's standing.

His father served as Prime Minister from 1968 to 1984 with a short interruption and is one of Canada's best-known politicians in other countries.