Campsite kidnapping: Man charged with rape after 9-year-old’s horror ordeal

Craig N. Ross Jr was caught after he left fingerprints on a ransom note. Photo / AP

Craig N. Ross Jr was caught after he left fingerprints on a ransom note. Photo / AP

Warning: Distressing content

A US man accused of kidnapping a 9-year-old girl from a state park in upstate New York raped the child during the two days she was held hostage before her rescue, prosecutors said on Friday.

Craig N. Ross Jr was initially charged with only first-degree kidnapping in the abduction of Charlotte Sena on September 30 from Moreau Lake State Park in the foothills of the Adirondack Mountains about 60km north of Albany.

A massive search in the rural area ended two days later when state police troopers and FBI Swat team stormed a campervan Ross was staying in. Rescuers found Sena in a cabinet.

The break in the case came after officers stationed at the girl’s home saw someone drop a ransom note in the family’s mailbox before dawn. State police matched fingerprints on the note to Ross, who was in a database because of a 1999 drink-driving case.

An indictment made public on Friday kept the kidnapping charge and added four of predatory sexual assault against a child, along with charges of sexual abuse, assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Ross pleaded not guilty in the Saratoga County Court.

A phone message seeking comment was made to his lawyer.

District Attorney Karen Heggen said afterwards that the defendant had committed a heinous offence against a young victim.

Charlotte Sena, 9, vanished during a camping trip in upstate New York. Photo / AP

“We will hold him accountable and responsible,” she told WNYT-TV.

Charlotte Sena had been riding her bike around a campsite loop in the park with other children on a Saturday evening when she decided to ride around one more time by herself. Her parents became alarmed when she failed to return after about 15 minutes.

An amber alert was issued the next morning and more than 100 police, forest rangers and civilians took part in a search that employed drones, bloodhounds and an airboat. Troopers set up checkpoints on the winding rural roads around the park.

Ross has been in jail without bail since his arrest.