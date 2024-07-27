- More than 1600 firefighters are battling California’s largest active fire, which has scorched over 307,000 acres.
- Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in two counties; thousands of buildings are at risk.
- The fire started by a man pushing a burning car into a gully in Chico on Wednesday.
California’s largest active fire has rapidly spread, with more than 1600 firefighters working to douse the massive flames.
The fire, which began on Wednesday when a man pushed a burning car into a gully in Chico, has burned through more than 307,000 acres, or about 1243sq km as of Saturday.
Authorities said the blaze had not been contained at all since Friday afternoon, when the fire was advancing up to 13sq km an hour.
Flames have so far destroyed 130 structures, and thousands more buildings are at stake.