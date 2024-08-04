- Firefighters face 38C heat and strong winds, complicating containment efforts
- Arson suspect charged, held without bail for starting Park Fire
- More than 4000 people evacuated, some returning home as containment reaches 27%
More than 6000 firefighters in California’s Central Valley continued to battle the largest blaze in the United States, which burned its way into the history books as the state’s fourth-largest conflagration on record.
There was barely a taste of rain from thunderstorms that brought wind and rainfall of zero to one-tenth of an inch, forecasters said.
The heat of 38C with winds up to 40.2km/h or more in some spots, offered little relief to the firefighters trying to contain the Park Fire, scorching the wilderness terrain 160km north of Sacramento, the state capital.
“We had some thunderstorms that just brought us down-drafts, that’s a problem,” said Christopher Young, a spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. “Lightning is a factor we worry about.”