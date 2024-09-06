The two men were caught on camera.

Two brothers set fire to a home while three residents were asleep after they were denied entry.

Luke Anthony Brown, 33, and his brother Liam Mitchell Brown, 27, appeared in Shepparton’s County Court on Friday as they were jailed by Judge Arushan Pillay for the arson attack.

Liam was jailed for three years and six months, while his older brother was sentenced to 18 months.

Judge Pillay told the court the two men attended a home on Olympic Ave in Shepparton in Victoria’s north on the morning of July 5, 2020.

The brothers had previously turned up but were refused entry because one woman living at the address didn’t have keys, the Herald Sun reported.