Citipointe Christian College is facing major backlash to its updated enrolment contract. Photo / Supplied

A Brisbane Christian school has come under fire for requiring parents to sign a contract with new clauses around gender identity and sexual orientation that many have deemed "utterly disgusting".

Citipointe Christian College in Carindale sent out an updated enrolment contract for parents to sign little over a week ahead of students retuning to school.

The contract states the school can terminate a child's enrolment if they do not identify with their birth gender.

It notes the bible ties gender identity to biological sex and does not make a distinction between gender and biological sex.

"Whilst each student is individually valued and equally encouraged to pursue opportunities in both academic and co-curricular activities, I/we agree that, where distinctions are made between male and female (inclusive of, but not limited to, for example, uniforms, presentation, terminology, use of facilities and amenities, participation in sporting events and accommodation) such distinctions will be applied on the basis of the individual's biological sex," the contract states.

"The Parents acknowledge and accept that, should I/we not share the college's commitment to fostering these fundamental doctrinal precepts, this will constitute a serious departure from the religious precepts upon which Citipointe Christian College is based and will afford Citipointe Christian College the right to exclude a student from the College who no longer adheres to the College's doctrinal precepts including those as to biological sex …"

The document also brands homosexuality "sinful, offensive and destructive", while also lumping it into the same category as paedophilia and incest.

"We believe that any form of sexual immorality (including but not limited to; adultery, fornication, homosexual acts, bisexual act, incest, paedophilia and pornography) is sinful and offensive to God and is destructive to human relationships and society," the school document states.

The contract notes that marriage and sexual intimacy should only be between a biological man and woman.

This is part of a 16 page contract parents are made to sign on behalf of their child to attend Citipointe Christian College in Brisbane



I have condensed the disgusting content in this contract down to this image.



Sigh the petition. Call this out https://t.co/VYGZcZpNGQ pic.twitter.com/w6JfIYVwue — Christian Hull (@christianhull) January 30, 2022

The document also outlines the school's anti-abortion and anti-euthanasia stance.

"We believe that life is created at conception. We believe that every life is sacred and every person has a right to life from the first moment of conception through to the natural end of life," the document reads.

"To take life within the womb or the hasten the end of life through euthanasia is against the word of God."

Fees for the Kindergarten to Year 12 school range from $8880 to $12,610 a year.

Citipointe Christian College principal Pastor Brian Mulheran said the school does not judge students based on their sexuality or gender identity. Photo / Supplied

The contract has sparked outrage since coming to light, with more than 27,400 signing a petition calling for the school to roll back the amendments.

"Citipointe is using their religious beliefs to openly discriminate against queer and trans students, as well as threatening to take away their education," the Change.org petition started by Bethany Lau states.

"Sign the petition to show Citipointe that we will not stand for such blatant transphobia and homophobia."

Lau told The Courier Mail she started the contact to stand up for queer and trans children who are going to be made to feel "less than human" because of this contract.

"I hope they feel less alone and they know that there are lots of people on their side and I ultimately hope that Citipointe recalls the amendment to their contract because it is inhumane," she said.

Citipointe Christian College principal, Pastor Brian Mulheran, released a statement on Saturday night saying the school has always held these Christian beliefs and they were trying to be "fair and transparent to everyone in our community" by making them clear in the enrolment contract.

"We are seeking to maintain our Christian ethos and to give parents and students the right to make an informed choice about whether they can support and embrace our approach to Christian education," he said.

"Citipointe does not judge students on their sexuality or gender identity and we would not make a decision about their enrolment in the College simply on that basis."

However, Mulheran's statement appears contradictory with the contract, which clearly states the school has the right to "exclude a student from the College who no longer adheres to the College's doctrinal precepts" – which includes those around biological sex.

The principal went on to claim that the school "unequivocally" loves and respects all people "regardless of their lifestyle and choices, even if those choices are different to our beliefs and practice".

Australian comedian and content creator Christian Hull is among those who have publicly called out the school for its updated contract, blasting it as "sickening" and damaging to young people.

"The new contract is utterly disgusting and dicriminatory. I cannot believe in 2022 we are still here and still fighting these battles," he wrote on Instagram.

"I understand religion brings about a community spirit and there are many faithful people who also highly disagree with the stance that Citipointe is taking.

"We need to stamp out this type of blatant bigotry and not allow the school to act in this way."

In another post, Hull also called out the people who claimed parents didn't have to send their children to the school if they didn't like its views.

He said this response was coming from people who didn't understand there are bigger issues at play.

"Citipointe Christian College is telling children that what they feel is wrong and telling them that being gay or transgender is harmful to human society. This a deep negative psychological impact," he said.

"Depression and anxiety is caused by these teachings and then these kids are told that depression and anxiety isn't real. When kids are struggling with their identity they just end up in a spiral. Nowhere to go for help.

"I'm not going to just stay out of it. Doesn't your scripture say "love the neighbour"? Well I live in Brisbane and my neighbour happens to be this school. I'm standing up for the boys and girls, men and women who are being discriminated against by these teachings."

Hull said he had received hundreds of messages from people from Citipointe Christian College and other Christian and Catholic schools around Australia sharing their "horrifying" stories of discrimination.

He noted that not all religious schools held these types of values, this school's behaviour was "unacceptable" and needed to be called out.

"These private organisations that get government funding and tax breaks need to be held accountable for the trauma they are causing," he wrote.