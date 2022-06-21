The victim, Marina Morgan, had married her husband Robbie in Sydney just ten days before the tragic accident. Photo / Supplied

The victim, Marina Morgan, had married her husband Robbie in Sydney just ten days before the tragic accident. Photo / Supplied

A 29-year-old bride has died on her honeymoon after falling from a golf buggy on Hamilton Island.

Marina Morgan and her new husband Robbie were on the holiday of a lifetime when their buggy toppled over while trying to do a U-turn on Monday.

Morgan, who was driving the vehicle, was uninjured but his newlywed wife died at the scene.

The crash took place on Whitsunday Boulevard at the northern end of the island.

A doctor, off-duty dentist and off-duty firefighter desperately battled to save her with 35 minutes of CPR, but nothing could be done.

The couple, from Strathfield in Sydney, got married just 11 days earlier at Doltone House.

Queensland Police Inspector Anthony Cowan said the death was a "tragic accident" and said there was "no indication of alcohol or dangerous driving".

"It was just a tragic accident with a golf buggy.

"It just appears inexperience in driving that type of vehicle, turned too quick and rolled on its side and unfortunately, it has ended up with this result."

Cowan confirmed the woman was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

"It appears there was no seatbelt worn at this point in time; we come back to the Fatal Five but now is not the time to dwell on what they should have done."

The couple got married just days ago in Sydney. Photo / Supplied via news.com.au

He confirmed the driver performed a U-turn, and that he may have performed the move because the battery on the vehicle was running low and he wanted to return to a charging point.

At the popular tourist destination, golf buggies are the main mode of transport around the island's 740ha.

The island spans 5km from north to south and 3.5km from east to west, with 30 per cent of Hamilton Island developed into accommodation, attractions and restaurants while the remaining 70 per cent is in its natural state.