WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT
Brazilian civil defence teams have worked through the night removing the remains of passengers on a plane that crashed near Sao Paulo, killing all 62 people on board.
At least 21 bodies had been recovered by Saturday morning local time, the Sao Paulo state Government said, with two victims identified on site. All the bodies are being moved to the Sao Paulo police morgue.
At first, regional carrier Voepass said the plane was carrying 57 passengers and four crew, but later the firm confirmed another unaccounted for passenger was on the flight, putting the number of casualties at 62.