Brazil plane crash: 62 dead, bodies being identified

Reuters
2 mins to read
Videos shared on social media showed the ATR-72 aircraft spinning out of control as it plunged down behind a cluster of trees near houses, followed by a large plume of black smoke.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Brazilian civil defence teams have worked through the night removing the remains of passengers on a plane that crashed near Sao Paulo, killing all 62 people on board.

At least 21 bodies had been recovered by Saturday morning local time, the Sao Paulo state Government said, with two victims identified on site. All the bodies are being moved to the Sao Paulo police morgue.

At first, regional carrier Voepass said the plane was carrying 57 passengers and four crew, but later the firm confirmed another unaccounted for passenger was on the flight, putting the number of casualties at 62.

The position of the bodies on the crashed plane, physical characteristics, documents and belongings such as cellphones were being used to aid in identification, firefighter Maycon Cristo said at the crash site.

“Once all this evidence has been collected, we will remove the victims from the wreckage and place them in the vehicle to be transported to Sao Paulo,” he said.

Relatives of the victims have been brought to Sao Paulo to help provide genetic material for DNA identification of body parts and other information on the dead, said Sao Paulo state Government Civil Defence Co-ordinator Henguel Pereira.

The plane, an ATR-72 turboprop, was bound for Sao Paulo from Cascavel, in the state of Parana, and crashed at about 1.30pm local time in the town of Vinhedo, some 80km northwest of Sao Paulo.

Franco-Italian ATR, jointly owned by Airbus and Leonardo, is the dominant producer of regional turboprop planes seating 40 to 70 people. ATR told Reuters that its specialists were “fully engaged” with the investigation into the crash.

The plane crashed near Sao Paulo in Brazil on Saturday morning NZ time.
