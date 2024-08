A plane with 62 people on board crashed in Brazil on Saturday morning NZ time. Photo / Flightradar24

A plane with 62 people on board has crashed in Brazil, Brazilian airline VoePass says.

The airline VoePass confirmed in a statement on Saturday morning NZ time that a plane heading to Sao Paulo’s international airport Guarulhos crashed with 58 passengers and four crew members aboard.

The statement did not say what caused the accident.

Sao Paulo’s state fire brigade confirmed on social media that a plane crashed in Vinhedo and that it has sent seven crews to the region of the accident.