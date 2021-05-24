Boris Johnson and fiancee Carrie Symonds to marry in July 2022

British PM Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have a child together and have been engaged since late 2019 but had to put their wedding plans on hold due to Covid-19. Photo / WireImage

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds are set to tie the knot in July 2022, according to The Sun.

The couple, who have a child together, have been engaged since late 2019 but had to put their wedding plans on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to The Sun, they have now sent guests their save-the-date cards for a ceremony to take place on Saturday, July 30, next year.

This will be Johnson's third marriage, and Symonds' first.

The wedding venue has not yet been revealed, however, the Prime Minister's Buckinghamshire residence, Chequers, is a strong contender.

The two could also tie the knot at the Port Lympne safari park in Kent, as Symonds works for that conservation charity.

Previous reports have also mentioned the possibility of a wedding in Italy, where Symonds has relatives.

"It would be nice for Chequers to be in the news for happy reasons for once," a source told The Sun.

Johnson, 55, and Symonds, 33, were the first unmarried couple to live in Downing Street.

The couple's son, Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, was born in April 2020.